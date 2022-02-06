news, local-news,

Giant drones have unleashed millions of mites across Orange vineyards in an aerial assault on unwanted pests. The native mites will go to war with unwanted pest mites, which can have a devastating effect on grapevines - stunting growth and impacting photosynthesis. The use of the mites is known as a biological control, an alternative to using chemicals to control pests. NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Development Officer - Viticulture, Darren Fahey, said the release of the native mites followed recent inspections of local vineyards that revealed substantial mite damage. Mites released from the drones will eat the pest mites, helping to bring population numbers down. "Coming out of the drought, pest mites had dominated the populations and the beneficial mites had been reduced so it was decided to run a project that would build these native species back up," he said. And the use of the drones made the job a whole lot easier. A six-blade drone was used to unleash over 150,000 mites per cannister. "In the past vignerons would have to manually apply the mites by hand, but with the drone, they can finish a seven-hectare paddock in 45 minutes, saving them time and money." The mite release is part of a $40,000 two-year program, which is funded by the NSW Government in partnership with Wine Australia. Nashdale Lane Wines owner Nick Segger was one of eight Orange growers to take part in the program last week. He says using biological controls such as native mites on the vineyard sat well with Nashdale Lane's ongoing efforts to create a more sustainable operation overall. The vineyard has already established 'biodiversity plots' throughout - areas planted with natives that attract beneficial insects - to help control pests naturally. Renewable energy is used to power the cellar door. "For us (the mite program) is about reducing synthetic inputs in the vineyard - so that if you have predatory mites that are doing the job that synthetics or chemicals would do, then you're reducing your inputs and it's better environmentally as well. "Rather than using products to control problems, you're using nature." Orange vineyards are expected to start the 2022 grape harvest later this month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/809c85aa-3728-4b16-8ab2-d9c05c5e2523.jpg/r0_442_4032_2720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg