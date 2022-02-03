sport, local-sport,

Kinross will have to come out swinging Friday night if they are any chance of progressing through to the finals in the Royal Hotel Cup. Taking on a City Colts side sitting four points out of the top two and therefore eliminated from semi-final contention, the students will not only need to win, but to win huge in the T20 clash. Kinross are three points (one win) back of Orange City who sit in second place in group A. The problem is their net run rate which sits at -3.250 compared to the undefeated City's 4.113. Wicket-keeper Will Waterson is new to the club, having just recently taken up a teaching position at the school. Friday will be Waterson's first T20 game for his new team and regardless of the outcome, hopes they can learn from the experience. "It's a good one for our students because mindset is something they might struggle with in the longer format, but we almost have to throw caution to the wind as the only way that we make the finals is with a good win," he said. "It's that freedom that they're able to get out of the (Royal Hotel Cup) matches and I think they look forward to a no strings attached game and just go out and have fun and see what happens. "I'm looking forward to playing against some different opposition and playing on one of the best grounds in the region." Since his move from Armidale, Waterson has already made a big impact in the First XI's ODCA second grade campaign, having made scores of 41 not out, 18 and 73. He said he enjoyed the ability for staff to interact with students away from the classroom. "You get to see them developing in all aspects, coach them and give them a bit of guidance, albeit from me who is not a professional cricketer in any way," he said. "It's nice to build that relationship inside and outside the classroom." Despite only being in Orange for a short period of time so far, he has already noted the depth within the club. "We've got some senior students who are leading the way, but we've also got a group of younger students who are knocking on the door for selection," he said. "It's nice to have that competition for positions and it fosters a really good encouraging setup at training." The match between Colts and Kinross begins at 6.30pm at Wade Park.

