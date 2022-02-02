sport, local-sport,

Nick Murphy has worked long and hard for a chance to show what he is made of in a Western Rams uniform and now he will get the chance. The five-eighth is one of of six players from CYMS, Hawks and Bloomfield selected for either the Andrew Johns (under 16s) or Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s) sides set to take on Illawarra South Coast Dragons this Sunday. Murphy will run on in the number six jersey for the under 18s squad and is chomping at the bit. "Overall I think I performed well enough to get the team on top and get us up to scratch," he said of the trials up to this point. "I think we've got a really good side that we can go a really long way with. It's really good being around the boys and they've all got a good attitude and I think we can go a long way with it." Captaining the side will be Hawks product Lachlan Lawson who will start on the wing. Making up the halves pairing with Murphy will be Parkes player Jamie Thorpe. This season marks the first time the pair have played together, but Murphy believes they have what it takes. "We definitely work together a lot, talking about where we want to go, where we're kicking and what players we're going to use throughout the set," he said. "We definitely talk a lot and have a pretty good connection. "He prefers left side and I prefer right so it worked out pretty well. "I'm pretty red hot to give it a crack this year to try and take the team to the finals and hopefully win it." The under 16s side features Harry Wald (wing), Angus Buchan (second row), Ajay Isbester-Boss (lock), Lucian Jordan-Smith (bench) as well as Cabonne Roo Bailey Peschka (second row). For Molong's Peschka, the selection was a dream come true. "I'm keen, that's all I can say, although mum's probably the most excited about it." he said with a smile. "Every single one of (the team) I've played with before. We've got a pretty strong side and we're not intimidated by anything." Bloomfield's Beau Hartley (reserve) will be on deck as the 18th man. The under 16s game will start at 10am at Shellharbour's Ron Costello Oval which will be followed by the 18s at 11.20am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

