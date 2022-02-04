sport, local-sport,

While the squad hasn't had many opportunities to train together, Western Zone coach Shane Broes is feeling confident heading into the Country Championships at Nowra. Western managed just trained once just after Christmas, but officials opted to not have any more sessions due to the threat of COVID-19 ruling out a fair chunk of the squad for the championships. While that may have affected preparations, Broes believes the Western squad is one of the strongest in a number of years. "The team is obviously good enough to win this particular carnival, if not all the way through," he said. "ACT are going to be really strong, having named a really good squad and so have the other teams. In saying that, it's probably the best team we've taken down in about three years. "We've got high expectations on the group." Western has been bolstered by a number of players returning to the region, including the likes of Dubbo's Ben Patterson, after some time away in Sydney, as well as Nic Broes, who had been playing down in Canberra. However, Patterson withdrew from the squad earlier this week. Broes believes the inclusion of a number of returning players will bolster Western's already strong squad. "Obviously we've had a few boys come back to local towns from Sydney and Canberra, so that'll help top our squad and give it a bit of experience and quality," he said. "We're looking forward to it, as long as the rain holds out." Forecast isn't looking good for the carnival, with rain forecast from Friday to Sunday in Nowra, so Broes knows how important it is to get an early result in case fixtures are ultimately abandon. "There's a chance of rain everyday unfortunately," he said. "Hopefully Friday won't be too bad but Saturday isn't looking good. Sunday isn't looking good at all, but that could change between now and then." Broes is unsure whether the carnival will be rescheduled if its completely washed out, due to the lack of weekends left to play the games. CYMS skipper Hugh Le Lievre is the lone Orange player in the side. Western has been drawn into the southern pool and it'll start its campaign on Friday at 10am with a game against Greater Illawarra, followed by matches with Riverina (from 10am) and ACT Southern Districts (from 9.30am) on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The winner of the pool will progress to play Newcastle, the winners of the northern pool, on February 13 at Bowral.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/b8ea0cf2-f29f-4384-b7d7-4929d377b780.jpg/r1126_877_4442_2751_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg