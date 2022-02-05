news, local-news, Dogs of Orange Day, RSPCA, Orange Supporter Group, McGrath, Orange, Molong

LOVE is a four-legged word for so many people, and it's also a phrase that rings unconditionally true for Orange and Molong McGrath real estate employees - which is why they've decided that every dog will get to have its day on Sunday, February 20. "Between us, the McGrath Orange and Molong team has 16 dogs," McGrath Orange director, Josh Fitzgerald said. "So, organising a day to enjoy with them and other dogs provides a chance to share an outdoor picnic with our pets and the community." The upcoming 'Dogs of Orange Day' is a charity event organised by the McGrath team with the RSPCA Orange Supporters Group - a volunteer crew of avid dog-lovers - which strives to be the backbone of animal care and safety in the Orange community. With this in mind, a special outdoor barbecue will be held at the Heifer Station Wines venue, where all furry friends are being invited to highlight the importance of animal welfare teams - an event the station's operations manager, James Thomas is looking forward to. "I think it's an awesome event for the dogs and the humans of Orange to get together and celebrate our fuzzy friends for a good cause," Mr Thomas said. "Heifer Station and the RSPCA have worked together for a couple of years now and we're doing 'Dogs of Orange' and then later in the year, we're doing the Million Paws walk out here as well." Acting supervisor for the Central West RSPCA, Deanna Douglas hopes to be able to share in the end-of-month celebration where the importance of the Orange Supporters Group will be highlighted. "Branches handle a lot of fundraising, which really helps RSPCA shelters out," Ms Douglas said. "If we've got certain expenses we might need, we can ask the [Orange Supporters Group] branch to assist with that, and in some situations, they also help with things like desexing and medical treatment, so the branch is always such a great help for the RSPCA to have." More animal-lovers are set to appear at the Dogs of Orange Day, with staff from Orange Vet Hospital on-board to offer owners expert advice with Rosie Heather - the vet's 'puppy preschool' trainer - in tow, who'll be demonstrating how to teach those older dogs some new and helpful tricks. Owners can purchase delightful rocket fuel from Merv's coffee van during the midday to 2pm event, and will also have the chance to pre-book happy snap sessions with professional Little Image Co. photographers, where families can have a keepsake of the special day alongside their cherished set (or sets) of paws. Gold coin donations for the day can be made at the Heifer Station gates on 1034 The Escort Way, Orange. All owners are asked to be on poop patrol for their pooches, who are also to be on the end of an adult-handled lead.

