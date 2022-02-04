news, local-news,

The body of missing Orange teenager Caleb Hannus has been recovered. About 1.30pm on Sunday January 30, emergency services were called to the Belubula River at Junction Reefs, Burnt Yards - about 75km south-west of Bathurst - following reports he had gone missing. Police were told the 18-year-old man jumped into the river and got into trouble in the water. There had been heavy rain in the area and the river was swollen at the time of the incident. Two teenagers attempted to assist the man; however, he went under the water and failed to resurface. A multi-agency search operation commenced, including officers attached to Chifley Police District, PolAir, Police Divers, NSW Ambulance and NSW State Emergency Service (SES). After four days of searching, police located the body of a man, which is believed to be Caleb Hannus, at about 6pm on Thursday. Investigations into the incident are continuing and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/8cfd7373-ebe7-4737-907c-29ace48ba5ff.jpg/r3_0_952_536_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg