The search for a teenager who went missing on Sunday after jumping into the Belubula River entered its third day on Wednesday. The 18-year-old, believed to be from Orange, failed to resurface after jumping into the river at Forest Reefs at Burnt Yards. Heavy rain had fallen in the area that day and police say the river was swollen at the time of the incident. A multi-agency search operation commenced on Sunday, including officers attached to Chifley Police District, PolAir, Police Divers, NSW Ambulance and NSW State Emergency Service. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was yet to be found. A NSW police spokesperson said the river remained swollen, hampering search efforts. Police have closed Junction Reefs to the public as the search continues. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

