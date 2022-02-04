news, local-news,

ORANGE'S Heifer Station Wines and Byng Street Boutique Hotel have put a tough year behind them to win gold at the NSW Tourism Awards. Presented by the state's peak tourism body, the NSW Tourism Industry Council, the awards were announced on Thursday night via a virtual ceremony which was broadcast live to more than 600 industry guests across the state. Heifer Station Wines won its gong in the tourism wineries, distilleries and breweries category, from Courabyra Wines at Tumbarumba with bronze going to Cape Byron Distillery and McLeods Shoot. Byng Street Boutique Hotel won the 4-4.5 star accommodation gold medal from Blueys Motel at Bluey's Beach and The Entrance Ibis Styles. As well as two gold medallists, Orange scored a bronze medal in the tourism marketing and campaigns category with Orange 360 successful Nicole Farrell's Country Food Trails was also highly commended in the new tourism business category. Orange 360 was also recognised with a bronze medal in the tourism marketing and campaigns category. "The NSW Tourism Awards are a celebration of the outstanding resilience and innovative spirit demonstrated by our magnificent industry over the past two years," said NSW Tourism Industry Council Executive Manager, Greg Binskin. "It's been an extremely challenging period for the NSW visitor economy and after a break in 2020, the return of the NSW Tourism Awards demonstrates the renewed energy of the visitor economy and celebrates the people, places and the vibrant culture of our feel-good state. "It is impressive to see the number of operators and regions who made the most of lockdowns and restricted travel to build new visitor experiences and worked together to attract domestic visitors. "The 2021 awards showcase NSW's 'visitor first' approach and our strengths in digital innovation, high quality product and collaborative efforts." Business NSW regional manager Western NSW Vicki Seccombe said the strength of the central west tourism industry had shone brightly at the awards, which were celebrating their 31st year on Thursday night. "Fifteen of our local businesses and Councils were awarded either a gold, silver or bronze," Ms Seccombe said. "We are particularly excited for our seven gold winners; Heifer Station Wines, Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Sierra Escape Mudgee, Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, Mudgee Region Tourism, Manera Heights Apartments, and Byng Street Boutique Hotel." The NSW Tourism Awards attracted 116 entrants representing a diverse range of businesses from across NSW. NSW Minister for Tourism, Stuart Ayres said tourism operators had shown remarkable professionalism in an "incredibly difficult period". "The winners have shown a particular commitment to excellence, and I congratulate them for their innovation and perseverance that these awards represent. Sierra Escape, Mudgee and Riverside Holiday Resort Urunga were inducted into the prestigious NSW Tourism Awards Hall of Fame, for taking out top honours in their respective categories, Unique Accommodation and Self-Contained Accommodation for the third year in a row.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/f6d199e1-7497-40ed-9753-97812cecd8e2.jpg/r3_32_1093_648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg