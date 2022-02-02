news, local-news, Pairtree Intelligence, Molong, Federal Government, digital farming, technology, Farm Junction Point, Andree Gee, Hamish Munro

EMPOWERED to make the most of on-farm smart devices and information services, farmers and agronomists will soon have a new digital tool to play with - and it's developed by a company right here in the Central West. Put simply, agricultural technology essentially puts science in the hands of farmers - predicting the best harvest and crop times (among more), which lowers product waste and boosts profits. Now, with the Molong-based project 'Farm Junction Point' underway by Pairtree Intelligence - in partnership with Syngenta Australia - its received $170,000 in federal government funding to market the new technology across the farming industry. "This project [will] allow farmers with any brand Agtech weather station to eventually gain paddock level insights of crop productivity options," Pairtree Intelligence CEO Hamish Munro said. "Farmers that have Agtech like weather stations should have the ability to connect to leading edge tools for crop health, pests and diseases." Member for Calare Andrew Gee congratulated Pairtree Intelligence on its data-driven solutions, saying the successful grant would also enable the key farm management innovation to now come to life. "Giving farmers faith in the decisions they make for their farms is at the heart of what Hamish Munro at Pairtree Intelligence has set out to achieve [and] this grant will enable the company to complete the service and conduct trials," Mr Gee said. "[The company] is committed to helping producers boost the productivity and profitability of their farm [and] is developing a system that integrates all available information, from satellite to market data, to provide farmers with top notch advice on how to best manage their crops." The recent addition of the Accelerating Commercialisation grant helps home-grown companies, just like Pairtree Intelligence, to grow - where it can then market their products, and gain further investments, allowing entry to new domestic and international markets. "This project will help farmers and agronomists deliver maximum productivity within the crops, by sustainably reducing weed, disease and pest pressures," Syngenta's managing director and country head for ANZ, Paul Luxton said. "It is the future of farming, and one of the ways that the agriculture industry will reach its target of being a $100 billion dollar industry." Part of the Australian government's Entrepreneurs' Programme, 573 grants - worth more than $281 million to Australian businesses - have provided a mass of funding since its commencement in 2014. Information on how to join the Entrepreneurs' Programme and apply for an Accelerating Commercialisation grant has been made available online at www.business.gov.au/ep.

