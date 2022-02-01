sport, local-sport,

DERBIES, rivalries and the debut of two new teams will be the focus when the Western Premier League gets underway in April. The schedule for this year's competition has been released, with 11 teams from six Central West towns to play a total of 20 games across 22 regular season rounds from April 2-3 to September 3-4. An Orange derby featuring Waratahs and Barnstoneworth United and an all-Dubbo clash between Macquarie United and Orana Spurs will headline the opening round fixtures. New boys Bathurst '75 and Orange CYMS are also set to do battle, while Parkes Cobras will travel to Lithgow to play arch rivals Workies. In the remaining fixture, Bathurst club Panorama will travel away to play 2020 champions Dubbo Bulls to start their campaign, the second time in three seasons the fixture has been played in round one. Mudgee Wolves have the bye. The only thing that remains unclear about the draw is the finals structure, with all clubs being presented with three different options, varying between a six-team or five-team format. Football NSW development manager of regional football, Andrew Fearnley, said clubs will decide on their preferred option. "To a large extent [whatever option gets the most votes] will be implemented," he said. "The [regular season] fixtures are set, it's now the clubs responsibility to confirm venues and time. They've all been given a week [from Monday] to come back and confirm times and the exact field they're going to use for each of their home games." Two play-off formats that have been presented feature six teams, with one being used by the A-League Men between 2010-2012 and the other being used by 2013-2021. The other option is the format officially referred to as the McIntyre final five system, one that has been used by Group 10 Rugby League for a number of years. Fearnley said midweek fixtures were considered but ultimately weren't included in the draw. "We were close to putting midweek games in but we probably don't need to at this point because we can still run 22 weeks and finals series in time," he said. "Playing midweek games is a bit difficult with travel too." The competition is expected to pause over the Easter weekend, however, the competition is set to play on the June long weekend. CYMS will have to wait until week five until they get their first WPL derby in a match against Waratahs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/9416fa09-f77a-465e-a15a-e5e98897b057.jpg/r646_313_3312_1819_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg