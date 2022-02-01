sport, local-sport,

Canowindra boss Kevin Grimshaw has warned the rest of the Woodbridge Cup to expect more of the same from a Tigers side he says has rocked up to pre-season training with a "really good attitude". The Tigers were one of the best sides in the 2021 Cup, leading the competition for the bulk of the year before eventually slipped to second when COVID-19 forced all NSWRL community competitions to be cancelled. But Grimshaw, now in his second year coaching the black and golds, says he expects the Tigers to again be tough to beat. "They've come back how they left off, with a really good attitude," the old-school coach said. "Not an attitude of thinking it's going to be easy after going pretty well last year. They know they've got to build again and their attitude is really good." The master coach says around 30 players from the senior men's, ladies league tag and youth league sides turned up at Tom Clyburn Oval on Saturday to take part in the club's first pre-season session. Grimshaw said the group trained for about two hours in tough, grueling conditions. "It was really good, I was very happy with them and I was very happy with the way they trained," he said. "A couple have been in a good paddock, so to say, but it won't take them long to work that off. "They all put in, in pretty trying conditions, it was very, very hot, and we worked pretty hard." Grimshaw said those who turned up showed a club-first mentality, one developed throughout last season. "That's going to be our focus really early on, to try and train altogether, keep building on that club harmony and supporting one another," he added. "Supporting one another in a team environment rather than having youth league over there, girls over there and seniors here. "I just want to create a really healthy environment for everyone and that way it filters through. "Everyone is there watching the girls play and everyone is there watching the boys play because they know one another and they've been sweating it out together. "So when we are training the girls are mixed in with the boys, the youth league mixes in with the seniors and are all working hard." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/95803bcd-00a7-48d6-a33a-95454e891947.jpg/r2_27_4094_2339_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg