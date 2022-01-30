news, local-news,

The more rugby Jeremy Paul plays, even after more than a decade since his last Test in Wallaby gold, the more he realises the 15-man code is played best with mates, and a few beers. After retiring in 2008, the 72-Test veteran laced up the boots again for the Cauliflower Club's charity game against the Orange Emus Old Boys at Endeavour Oval on Saturday. It was the first time the charity rugby club, which aims to enable those with disabilities and sports related injuries to regain access to life experiences, has been able to travel to take the field since COVID-19 hit over two years ago. Paul's a big supporter of the cause, having traveled to Forbes to play in a similar game in 2018, and says given the current climate and with some form of restrictions dominating our lives over the last two years being able to get out to a regional area and once again, play the game he loves and help raise some money for a good cause is what it's all about. "I caught COVID four weeks ago," he said. "When you look at things, we haven't really been able to do anything. We've been through the restrictions and now this (omicron) wave, to be able to put an event on like this is special. "It's good, old-school amateur footy, and it's more about the mate-ship we have together than it is the footy. "The tales are longer, the stories more embellished and the beers go down easy, but it's great fun." Paul said the charity day is a pretty good excuse to get out in regional NSW and help try and foster country rugby. He said one of the big issues with rugby in 2022 has been the neglect of the game in regional areas, and if coming out in January to play a charity game helped breathe some life into the code in Orange than it was a worthwhile trip. "All the best players come form the country and it's important to make sure we promote the game here," he said. Some of those great country players were on show with Paul on Saturday, with former Wallabies James Grant and Beau Robinson taking to the field alongside Australian Sevens representative Pat McCutcheon. While John Muggleton, one of the masterminds behind Australia's successful 1999 World Cup campaign was also in attendance. The club's name, Cauliflower, stems from the prevelance in hematoma auris, or cauliflower ears, in rugby players, particularly those in the front-row. Being an old hooker, Paul knows about them all too well, but said you'd never see those "busted thongs" on the side of his melon. "I used to drain mine," he laughed. "I used to get them, but I didn't want to look like those boys. It looks horrible. I'm busted everywhere else though. It's a struggle out there on the field, but it's such a brilliant cause. It's the spirit of rugby, those camaraderies and living out the old days again." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/c341f622-bdef-42e2-8a29-5db42a661f2f.JPG/r3_359_5566_3502_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg