news, local-news,

Jason Belmonte's Professional Bowler's Association legend continues to grow after the two-handed star won his 14th major title on the weekend. Returning to the PBA tour after 10 months at home in Orange, Belmonte has wasted no time making his presence felt after claiming the PBA players Championship in Texas, becoming the first player in the sport's history to win four different majors on three separate occasions. He has four USBC Masters titles, three World Championship titles, three Tournament of Champions titles and now three Players Championship titles along with his sole US Open, a tournament looming large next week. Belmonte has 14 major titles now, four clear of the sport's next best exponents - Earl Anthony (10 titles) and Pete Webber (10 titles) - and is widely regarded as the best tenpin bowler of all time. Belmonte added to his historic resume after earning the top seed out of the west region qualified. He joined the four other winners from their respective qualifiers in a three-game total-pinfall shoot-out to determine the seedings for the championship round. Belmonte defeated third seed Arturo Quintero 248-212 to advance to the final against top seed Sean Rash where a clutch call to switch balls for the final frame paid dividends, winning the decider 210-202. "I've missed this so much," Belmonte said in a Facebook post on the weekend. The players championship is his 14th major and 26th title overall. "We know the story that last season wasn't one of my better ones. I was determined to come out and prove to those who thought I was done wrong," he continued. "My run through the west region was some of the best bowling on TV I've ever done and tonight may not have been as clinical but I got the job done." Belmonte now moves on to Indianapolis for next week's PBA Tour stop - the US Open. The 38-year-old has been looking forward to his return to the tour and said the return of fans has been a welcome one to start 2022, with COVID-19 regulations preventing crowds at live sport right across the globe for much of the last two years. "It's so freaking awesome to have fans back at the venues," Belmonte added. "Of all the things I missed most, it was bowling in front of people. Thank you for coming out and supporting us pros. We appreciate you more than you could ever know! Now, lets go get that US Open." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/29c1a1e4-313e-44a3-82be-6a3703c1009b.jpg/r0_48_1206_729_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg