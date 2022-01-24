community,

This Wednesday we once again celebrate our nation, and being Aussies. To mark this day many of us attend local festivities, award presentations, citizenship ceremonies, picnic in a park, gather with family and friends, enjoy a barbecue, have fun and share laughter. The common thread of the day is people coming together, unifying. Unity is the essence of Australia Day; strengthening our cohesion which is how we manage to face adversity and endure, by coming together and supporting one another so that our nation grows and prospers. Orange and outlying towns and villages have community events this Australia Day. Keeping up with tradition, Cook Park will be the venue for public festivities in Orange. All are welcome to participate and enjoy the 'Party in the Park' event, which includes music, food, markets, an Australia Day ambassador and the presentation of community awards. Awards will be presented to the successful nominees for the categories of Citizen of the Year Award, Young Citizen of the Year Award and Community Group of the Year Award. Cargo Australia Day Celebrations will be held at the Cargo Village Green for presentation of awards and a morning tea, between 10am and 11am. The community of Cudal will celebrate Australia Day at the Cudal Corden Store with an awards presentation. There will be activities at various sites throughout the town on the day. The Cumnock Australia Day Committee will host a breakfast and awards presentation at the Cumnock Bowling Club, from 8am until 11am. Australia Day Celebrations at Manildra will be held between 4pm and 9pm at the Manildra Swimming Pool for presentation of awards, flag raising, a pool party, barbecue and novelty events. Molong Australia Day Celebrations will include a barbecue breakfast, Citizenship Ceremony, awards presentation, damper competition (can't get much more Aussie than that!), kids activities, lunch, entertainment and afternoon cricket. The event goes all day long, and will be held at the Dr Ross Memorial Recreation Ground. Mullion Creek welcomes one and all to join them at the Mullion Creek Hall and Rec reserve for the presentation of Australia Day Awards and a barbecue. The event will be hosted from 8am until 11am. Between 10am and 1pm, Nashdale will be hosting a barbecue sausage sizzle and presentation at the Nashdale Public School to celebrate Australia Day. Yeoval Central School will be where the community can get together for breakfast, an award presentation and a guest speaker. This event will be held from 8.30am until 10.30am. If you haven't decided on where to go or what to do for Australia Day, there are activities across the district which you'll be welcome to attend. Orange is once again experiencing a spike in property-related offences. There have been a number of reports relating to cars being broken into and stolen, and some even being deliberately lit and consequently being destroyed. It appears that some offenders involved in recent events have stolen garage remote controls from cars which they're using to break into people's homes to steal belongings. It's a timely reminder to ensure we all lock-up our cars and don't leave any keys, remote controls or valuables in them. Be sure to secure external doors and windows at your home and other buildings left unattended. Be vigilant and report any crime or suspicious behaviour to police or Crime Stoppers. In emergency telephone 000, or contact Orange Police Station on 6363 6399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

