A truck crash that closed the Newell Highway near the Lachlan Valley way has claimed the life of a 61-year-old man. Just after 11.30pm on Saturday night, emergency services were called to the Newell Highway following reports a prime mover - towing b-double trailers transporting fruit - had rolled and caught fire after hitting a tree. Fire and Rescue NSW, together with NSW Rural Fire Service, attended and extinguished the blaze; however, the driver - a 61-year-old man - died at the scene. Officers attached to Central West Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. As inquiries continue, anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage from the area, is urged to contact police. The accident closed the highway for an extended period, with motorists travelling between Forbes and West Wyalong diverted in both directions. The road is no clear and open to all traffic again.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/f4081278-786b-41c9-95fc-259b9ccddecd.JPG/r12_322_4247_2715_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg