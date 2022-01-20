news, local-news,

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in Orange following a spate of break and enters in the region. The teenage boy will face court on Thursday after he was charged with a number of the alleged break and enters. Between Monday, January 17, and Tuesday, January 18, a number of break-ins were reported to police in the Orange, Bathurst and Blayney areas. Following inquiries, officers attached to Central West Police District executed a search warrant at a home in Orange, just after 8pm on Wednesday. During the search, police seized mobile phones and cigarettes that will undergo further examination. A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the home, before he was taken to Orange Police Station and charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter into a dwelling while in company and stealing. The boy was also charged with being carried in a stolen vehicle, three counts of aggravated break and enter and committing a serious indictable offence, as well as larceny and having goods that were suspected to be stolen in or on his premises. The teenager was refused bail to appear before a children's court on Thursday. Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with further information should phone Orange Police on 6363 6399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/fb0deb8f-9b94-4ee3-ab6d-e46da6f63ab1.JPG/r0_168_2784_1741_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg