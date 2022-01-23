community,

One of Nashdale's biggest community assets has been given a welcome boost. The upkeep of the Nashdale Lidster Public Hall will be made infinitely easier thanks to a new ride-on lawn mower, the new piece of machinery set to be a welcome resource for the community. Previously, secretary of the hall committee, Sian Jacobs had to have her mower placed on a truck and then transporter to the hall to help maintain the grounds at the facility. But that won't be the case now. The mower will be on site and able to be used by anyone who has free time to be able to help trim the grass. "We used to borrow the school's mower too, but we'd always have to bring one here. It was a bit of a problem," Mrs Jacobs said. The mower has landed at the hall after the committee applied for a grant through the state government's Community Buidling Partnership program. The NSW Government is investing in infrastructure projects that deliver positive social, environmental, and recreational outcomes while promoting community participation, inclusion and cohesion. In 2021, there is $400,000 to allocate in each electorate, and Member for Orange Phil Donato is able to rubber stamp the final approval for all grants in his electorate. Incorporated not-for-profit community organisations and local councils are eligible to apply for grants of between $5,000 and $150,000. The average grant awarded is around $20,000. Mrs Jacobs said the hall is one of the village's main central meeting places, and is located on the Cargo Road through the middle of Nashdale. "It's used by the Nashdale CWA, the school, it was a control centre for the RFS during the fires on Canobolas, it can also be hired out. It's a great spot, and it'll be nice to be able to look after it a bit more easily," she said. Mr Donato said these grants are great for small communities, and the dollars are often then spent in the community as well. "They make a big difference for small organisations, many of which run on the smell of an oily rag," he added.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/47e54e55-cecc-4f48-94a0-69741733de26.JPG/r0_197_5568_3343_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg