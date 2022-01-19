sport, local-sport,

Undefeated state champions certainly has a nice ring to it. That is exactly what a group of Orange girls achieved this week when they took home the Under 15s Division Two indoor hockey title in front of their home crowd. Coach Nic Milne was delighted by his team's performance. "The girls were definitely excited and quite pumped up to even be in the finals on the Sunday morning," he said. "They had a nice tough game in the semi-final but got the win 4-0. They knew it was always going to be hard going into the final. "They were tired, which is understandable after five games of hockey. They all stepped up another gear and found an extra set of legs and kept going." But things didn't go to plan in the grand final against Sydney East. "They scored a goal quite quickly in the first quarter, so the girls were chasing the lead for the first time in the whole tournament," Milne added. "That's a bit nerve-wracking when the girls haven't been in that position before. The girls kept calm, did their thing and continued to play good hockey and eventually equalised around the end of the first quarter. "It was end to end hockey right up until the last minute in the fourth quarter and Taylor Hobbs banged one in one-on-one with the goalie." That was enough to get the victory and keep the winning streak alive. Although the team had played together a little bit over the years, practices were limited leading up to the tournament. But there was one thing they had that the other teams didn't - a home crowd cheering them on. "That was half the reason they were so excited," Milne said. "The girls were saying themselves that because they were on home turf that they wanted to win it to prove a point and show they could go out in front of the home crowd and bring home a first place trophy." Milne added that they side will only lose "one or two" players for a tournament at the end of the year. "Now they're in the top division. That is why you go to state champs, to try to win 'A' division and now they have that chance," the coach said. The under 15s Orange boys would end up finishing fifth in their respective division. The winners for the girls were: Division 1 - Goulburn District Hockey Association; Division 2 - Orange Hockey Incorporate; Division 3 - Nepean Hockey Association. The winners for the boys were: Division 1 - Illawarra South Coast Hockey; Division 2 - Hockey New England; Division 3 - Sydney East Hockey Association. The team was made up of Cassidy Hanrahan, Taylor Hobbs, Jordan Davis, Addison Walker, Zoe Tattersall, Marley Vandervelde, Arabella Harvey, Heidi Zwiers, Dakota Duffy, coaches Nic Milne, Scott Hanrahan and manager Charlie Howarth.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/0cf3dc50-02aa-465d-894f-ac5161111cb9.jpg/r0_51_1855_1099_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg