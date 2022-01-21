news, local-news,

New mayor Jason Hamling will be absent from this year's Orange City Council Australia Day festivities due to his recent COVID-19 diagnosis and isolation requirements, but the show will go on at Cook Park next Wednesday. Council's Chief Executive Officer David Waddell will stand in for Cr Hamling during the citizenship ceremony, while another council representative will present the Citizen of the Year awards. Former Mayor Reg Kidd will act as Master of Ceremonies for the official part of the day, which this year has the theme: 'Reflect, Respect, Celebrate.' The annual Picnic in the Park will kick off at 8am on Australia Day with a community breakfast barbecue, run by Orange Canobolas Lions Club catering van and Rotary Club of Orange. The first 600 people will receive a free bacon and egg roll and a drink. Canobolas Highland Pipe Band are scheduled to perform and at 8.30am, followed by the Orange Male Voice Choir at 8.50am, before the official proceedings begin at 9am with a Welcome to Country and flag raising ceremony. Kumar Pereira is this year's Australia Day ambassador, and the graphic designer, design teacher, food writer, tour guide and crowd favourite on series three of Masterchef will give the official address. Mr Pereira will also be on hand to judge the best dressed competition a little later in the day. Orange's newest Australia citizens will be welcomed at 10am in the citizenship ceremony, followed by a celebration of the city's community heroes at the Local Citizen of the Year Awards presentation. The festivities will also include performances by East Orange Physical Culture Club, City of Orange Brass Band and The Hip Replacements. A variety of food, drink and market stalls, displays, free merchandise and children's activities including a jumping castle, merry-go-round and climbing wall will be operating at Cook Park throughout the day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/78c3065a-0191-4795-a254-a56341bdda56.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg