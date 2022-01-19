news, local-news,

ORANGE mayor Jason Hamling has become Orange's latest COVID-19 victim. After feeling unwell Cr Hamling took a rapid antigen test on Wednesday morning which returned a positive result and is now isolating at home. Cr Hamling is vaccinated and following all health regulations. "I feel pretty ordinary but I am thankful I am double-vaxxed," Cr Hamling said. "Once cleared I will be back in business but in the meantime I am in regular contact with Council staff around the issues of the day." Cr Hamling urged residents to follow the advice provided by NSW Health. "If you show symptoms get tested and stay home. If you test positive you need to isolate. We all have a role in limiting the spread," Cr Hamling said. During the isolation period when there is a requirement for the Mayor's presence at an event or function an alternative will be nominated. Orange is yet to elect a deputy mayor with the incoming council to decide the position at its first meeting on February 1. "On the upside I get to have a quiet 51st birthday at home," Cr Hamling quipped. Cr Hamling, who embarked on his first term as Orange's mayor after the December local government election, joins the 1898 COVID-19 cases recorded in Orange since the beginning of 2022. Cr Hamling's last public engagement was on Monday when he announced the $700,000 Ophir Road intersection upgrade with NSW Minister for regional roads Sam Farraway and Member for Orange Phil Donato. Orange recorded 122 cases to 8pm on Wednesday night, while 451 were recorded in that period for the Western NSW Local Health District. Three patients remain in intensive care units across the Western NSW Local Health District with 31 people hospitalised. In Cabonne, there were 13 new cases (eight of those in Molong) while Blayney had 12 and Bathurst 66 cases. The WNSWHD is continuing to warn residents to wear a mask indoors, wash and sanitise hands frequently and avoid crowds or large gatherings. As of January 17, 95 per cent of Orange's population over 15 years of age was double vaccinated.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/271b5317-9aa2-4039-bad9-a02248bbef6e.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg