BEST mates since seventh grade, Kinross Wolaroi School students Meyhar Chawla and Emily L'Estrange have racked up some pretty impressive HSC marks between them. 'Bands' in HSC exams rate students in each of their subjects ranging from Band 1, up to Band 6; with the latter indicating the highest figures between the mark of 90 and 100. Rhythm and Blues singer, Miss Chawla aced her Music subject with a score in the 90s, while the multilingual Miss L'Estrange also took out Band 6 marks in two of her subjects; French Continuers, and German Beginners. With Miss Chawla's achievement marking more than just a high score, she is also officially the first-generation in her family to successfully complete formal education in Australia. "I was around three or four-years-old when our family migrated from India, and I came to Australia not knowing any English," Miss Chawla said. "[This means] I'm the first-generation immigrant in our family to complete their HSC, so my parents are feeling so proud knowing that their kid has done it." Though Miss Chawla's passion will always be rooted in music, her Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) mark has allowed for pathways leading into the field of medical science. "I'm planning to do medicine, but it's a very difficult and long road to get into medicine," she said. "There are pathways and options to get there though, and I want to get in to medicine because if I do, I'd love to get into the specialty of psychiatry; I find it really fascinating how peoples' emotions react to different situations. "Human connection and human emotions are the most incredible thing in the world, so I want to dive into that." While a Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Medicine remains on-target as Miss Chawla's main focus, she doesn't plan on giving up on music in the future either. "Music is 1000 per cent my passion, but it's a hard industry to break into," she said. "But because [singing] is my passion and makes me feel great, I'm still going to make my own music on the side, and I plan on posting heaps of singing videos online so I can try to get a song out there." While Miss Chawla's best friend will cheer her on from the sidelines, Emily L'Estrange's future studies will head down a completely different road, as she sets her sights on a Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Advanced Studies (Languages). "I want to go into the industry of languages, so I'm looking to do a course in translation or interpreting," said Miss L'Estrange. "My dream job ... I'd love to be a tour guide for travel shows and documentaries in different countries; helping people to communicate, and being able to travel around doing that as well." With an overall ATAR in the 90s, Miss L'Estrange's preference to study is with the University of Sydney, while Miss Chawla will aim for a similar big-smoke move, or to a coastal location like the University of Newcastle. "Newcastle is the dream; but somewhere with a beach, or a big city ... or both will be my preference!" Miss Chawla said. With the term 'the world is your oyster' set in the minds for both of the high-achieving 18-year-olds, their plans to stay best mates - across city, coastal, or locations otherwise - will remain concrete.

