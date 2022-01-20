news, local-news,

When Edwina Bone first picked up a hockey stick all those years ago, never did parents Gary and Zelma think their daughter's career would turn out the way it did. The Orange hall of famer announced her international retirement on Thursday after playing more than 200 games for the Hockeyroos. "It was a bit sad in many ways," dad Gary said. "She'll continue to play hockey wherever she is. She intends to play with her club team in Perth and we're hopeful she'll eventually move back to this side of the world, but we can't see her not being involved in hockey in some form." Bone had a relatively late start to her international career and it all could have been different if not for one crucial decision. "It wasn't until she was 21 that she was asked to join the development squad," the proud dad continued. "Then when she was 23 she just decided to bite the bullet and move to Perth to try her luck. "She gave up the job she had at the AIS and moved to Perth and there were a couple of injuries so she got a chance to play her first game. We thought we'll see how she goes and 200-plus games later and she's just had a wonderful career. We're very proud of her. She's done really well." Beth Shea and husband Pete had their fair share of involvement in Bone's career as a junior in Orange. But although the Hockeyroo never grabbed the attention of selectors as a teenager, Pete knew there were other traits that made her special. "She was one of those people who had talent and worked hard to get to where she wanted," the CYMS coach said. "You love it when they work hard and they get the rewards and you sit there and watch the games, watch them play an Olympics and you just have a smile on your face every time you see them run around. It's beautiful. "It's one of those little moments as a coach and a friend where you think 'I was a tiny part of that journey' and you're glad to be part of it." As a coach in town, Shea knows just how influential someone like Bone has been. "The kids wanted to be like Eddie," he added. "We need good role models like Eddie to pass on to the next generation." Bone will now look at going into teaching having just completed her Masters in Teaching (Secondary). Her parents will hope to be in Western Australia when for the graduation ceremony next month. "It was a bit like us when we retired," mum Zelma said. "it was a bit sad to leave work, but the next step after you retire, a lot of opportunities open so I think she's at that stage where she'll have a lot of opportunities to have a career."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/d5346112-200f-4764-902e-660168d7d1ab.jpg/r0_9_996_572_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg