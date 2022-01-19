sport, local-sport,

Adam Scimone is ready to take another crack at the Western Premier League after signing on for another year as Orange Waratahs head coach. Like many others around the state, the sky blues' season was cut short last year when COVID lockdowns forced many to abandon their competitions. Tahs were in second place with one round to go and Scimone feels like they still have unfinished business. "It's about picking up where we left off. We had a really good season, only lost two and for the majority of the season were sitting pretty at the top," he said. "There's a good nine or ten from the old squad who are keen to go. We've lost a couple to uni but we're keen to get back out and train. "It's obviously been a while since they pulled up stumps for the season so a lot of the boys are keen to get together and have a laugh." The club held a couple of trials prior to Christmas and will pick things up again this Sunday. With the addition of both Orange CYMS and Bathurst '75 this year, Scimone knows they'll have to fight even harder to lure in the best players from around the region. "It's good to see the competition growing, but with that, like with the A-League you have to be careful not to grow too quickly because it has to be sustainable," he said. "You do want to attract people that can play at this level. Even as coaches you want to mould them into playing at this level. "You want players who want to play for the badge on the front and not the name on the back. To be part of the playing group and the club, we've got a good group of lads and a good club behind us." With three Orange teams now set to contest the WPL - CYMS, Tahs and Barnstoneworth - Scimone was asked why players should choose the sky blues over the rest. "We're a great club, we've got really good juniors coming through and we always want to have this outlet for them to play in," he said. "There's some really good people behind the club which goes unnoticed. It's really a club that gives everyone a crack, male or female, young or old. It's a very welcoming club." But regardless of how the pre-season goes, Scimone will once again be targeting the finals, with the hope that they get to play it out this time around. "People didn't know how it was going to pan out for us last year, so to make it to the finals is a goal," he said. "The boys have got unfinished business. We want to get back to winning ways and hopefully we can complete the season." Sunday's trial will begin at 4pm and take place at Waratahs Sports Ground. Although unconfirmed, the season is expected to begin on the first weekend on April.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/70eb2f61-11a9-46c0-abec-d2bde199adfe.JPG/r0_192_5568_3338_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg