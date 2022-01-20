sport, local-sport,

THE Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition will be shifting to one day matches for the remainder of the 2021-22 season in response to the threat of COVID-19 disrupting team lineups. The competition was due to have another pair of one day fixtures before finishing the regular season with three straight two day matches. However, with teams being affected by the rise on COVID-19 cases across the region - whether directly or through isolation - there was a looming threat that clubs would struggle to manage team lineups throughout their grades over a two-week stretch. BOIDC's committee made the decision on Tuesday night to adjust the calendar so that it only features one-day fixtures up until the finals series. The decision was an easy one for officials to make, according to BOIDC president Mark Frecklington. "We decided to make the decision to move to one-dayers. It was a decision that felt almost automatic," he said. Frecklington said in such an environment of uncertainty week to week it was important to remove as many headaches for teams as possible. "Right across the board COVID makes it difficult for every club if they have to keep chopping and changing their sides around, especially in Bathurst where they have two day games in their lower grades as well," he said. "It's probably a bit impractical for teams to find replacements, especially when you don't know how many players you might have to move for that second week. "We're effectively reinstating the official draw we had before COVID forced us to start the season a bit later. We've been able to reinstate those two rounds at the end that were there originally." The change could give the slightest of advantage to teams currently inside the finals spots, as it takes away the opportunity for outright victories to be earned. On the other side of the coin, the chance for those teams inside the top five to further their existing advantage has been limited. Bonus point victories will also be more important than ever before. This change will not impact the lower grades in Orange competitions. In this weekend's BOIDC games Bathurst City and City Colts play at George Park 1, ORC plays Rugby Union at Morse Park 1, Orange City meets Cavaliers at Riawena Oval, Centrals host St Pat's Old Boys at Wade Park and Centennials Bulls welcome CYMS to Morse Park 2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/34ff5ef3-6f6e-4b50-b90e-b17da673ee06.JPG/r0_90_3947_2320_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg