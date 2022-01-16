NSW Fire and Rescue Orange brigade has responded to two car fires
NSW Fire and Rescue Orange bridgate extinguished two car fires on the weekend.
At 3.57am on Saturday, the firefighters were called to extinguish a car fire at a park off Adina Crescent.
They returned to the area at 6.39am the same morning to extinguish a fire at Leone Healy Park, also off Adina Crescent.
At 6am on Sunday the firefighters were again called out this time due to flooding at Orange Homemakers Centre where fire hydrants had been turned on.
