news, local-news,

A man who was caught driving in Orange with a suspended licence has been fined and convicted in Orange Local Court. Magistrate David Day said Harlem Crew, 41, from Glenrowan Boweya Road at Taminick, in Victoria, had prior offences on his record. "His driving record is not good, in fact, putting it another way, it's bad," Mr Day said. "His general record is bad. "His attendance at court is irregular to say the least." Crew was not present in court when Mr Day sentenced him for the repeat driving offence. Mr Day fined him $550 and disqualified him from driving for six months after reading a fact sheet supplied by the police and Crew's traffic and criminal histories. According to the police, Crew was driving a Volkswagen Touareg hatchback with ACT registration plates west on Bathurst Road in Orange on November 28, 2021. Police stopped the car at 12.45pm for a random breath test and discovered Crew's probationary Victorian driver's licence was suspended until February 19, 2022. "I'm going to fight the ticket that got me suspended," Crew was quoted telling the police at the time. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/db7445bd-9581-408c-9c0a-67a765702c7d.JPG/r0_230_5568_3376_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg