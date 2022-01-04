news, local-news,

Additional police will boost night and early morning patrols in residential Orange streets after three vehicles were stolen and set alight on Tuesday morning. Central West Police District inspector David Maher said a gold RAV4 was stolen from a Linden Avenue address after 2.15am on Tuesday and was involved in a police pursuit at 3.57am. It was later found on fire at Leone Healy Park. NSW Fire and Rescue Orange brigade station officer Shane Brinkworth said a crew was called to the fire off Adina Crescent at 4.11am. Inspector Maher said a while Ford Laser was also stolen from a Byng Street address after 6pm on Monday, The car was located on fire at Paul Park at Burrendong Way at 5.25am on Tuesday. While they were responding to that fire another call came through about a Mitsubishi ute on fire at Ploughmans Wetlands off Cargo Road. A crew of retained firefighters who came on duty as backup responded to the Ploughmans Wetlands fire at 5.48am and found the car alight on a raised walkway. Later in the morning Orange City Council examined that site for environmental damage and organised to have the car removed from the walkway. Inspector Maher said police are investigating the three car fires. "We are still trying to get hold of the owners [of the ute]," Inspector Maher said. Anyone with information should call Orange police on 6363 6399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/7ccb3c6c-fc24-4631-8370-6c0ba00dfd33.jpg/r5_0_2042_1151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg