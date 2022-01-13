Cootes Park blaze the latest in a series of car fires responded to by Orange police and NSW Fire and Rescue Orange
Another car has been destroyed in Orange in the latest of a string of car fires around the city.
A Mazda CX-9 was set alight at Cootes Park on Oxley St, Glenroi early Thursday morning.
Police say an Orange home was broken into sometime between 11.30pm Wednesday evening and 2.00am Thursday and the keys to the car stolen.
At about 2.15am, police spotted the car and engaged in a short pursuit, but lost sight of it.
NSW Fire and Rescue Orange responded to a call to Cootes Park at 7.11am on Thursday to find the CX-9 "well alight."
"It took us about 15 minutes to extinguish," station officer Brad Monico said.
It's the fourth car to be destroyed by fire in Orange in less than ten days and comes after three vehicles were stolen and set alight in the one night on January 4.
Officer Monico said "any sort of a fire at this time of year is not a good fire" and that the ongoing car fires were a waste of fire crew time and resources, potentially pulling them away from other emergencies.
Earlier this month, police announced they would boost night and early morning patrols in residential Orange streets in response to the recent spike in car fires.
RECENT CAR FIRES:
- January 4: Three cars are stolen and then set alight between 4am- 6am at Leone Healy Park, Paul Park and Ploughmans Wetlands.
- December 28: A hatchback is set on fire at Glenroi Oval at 5.55am
- November 22: A ute and an SUV are stolen and found on fire on fire at Glenroi oval at 5.10am and Cargo Road at about 5am.
