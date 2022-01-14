sport, local-sport,

This time last year, Dan Burchmore was playing in a "low-level comp on grubby synthetic" down in Sydney. But less than 12 months after moving out west, he is set to make his Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition debut after he got the call to play first grade for Orange City. "This is all a bit new to me," he joked. "They're long days. I'm used to three hour days for cricket so it's a bit intense but I'm really enjoying it." Burchmore has played three games for City's second grade outfit, opening the batting in the two most recent matches and averaging 18.5 across all games. On his decision to play for City over the other Orange clubs, Burchmore said: "I just literally looked up the name and I like the Parkview who are a sponsor of the club so there wasn't a whole heap of thought put into it to be honest." He said it was a pleasant surprise when he got the nod to play first grade. "Brett (Causer) the captain shot me a little text and I was pretty surprised," he said. "I'll look to give some good energy in the field, and bat in the middle or lower order I'd imagine." They will take on City Colts at Loco Oval in a match that could be crucial to both teams' finals hopes. Orange City currently sit fourth on the ladder with 24 points, while City Colts are near the bottom in eighth with just the 12. This Saturday also marks the return of the one-day formant which will continue on until February 5. Asked if he was feeling any nerves ahead of the match, Burchmore said: "Not really. I used up all my nerves in cricket years ago. "It's just exciting when you get an opportunity to do something different. Every game I've played in has been a win so far so hopefully I can keep that momentum going with the club." The other matches this weekend will see Cavaliers take on Centennials Bulls at Riawena, Bathurst City play Centrals at Morse Park 1, Rugby Union against St Pat's at Brooke Moore Park and CYMS will play ORC at Wade Park. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

