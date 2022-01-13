sport, local-sport,

Hosting state titles is no easy task, but Scott Hanrahan from the Orange Hockey Association knows the city is up to the task. For four days beginning this Friday, Orange will play host to the under 13 and under 15, indoor hockey state championships for both boys and girls. The indoor representative at OHA, Hanrahan is excited for things to get under way. "Having everyone from different associations come to Orange and see the region, the town and what we offer is great," he said. "It also gives our players the opportunity to play on their home soil against some of the other associations, which is a pretty exciting thing for the kids coming through and for us as an association as well." This is far from the first time the city has had a chance to host the state titles, but that doesn't make it any less special. "Every association in the state apply for different championships to be held in their town," Hanrahan said. "I've been involved in different roles in previous state tournaments such as coaching capacity. So I've definitely been around the traps for the last few years. "I just like to see the enjoyment that the kids get." All matches will take place at the Orange PCYC and Hanrahan hopes it will be a resounding success. "The pride of kids coming and representing where they're from and the friendships they're able to build is pretty cool," he said. "It's also a competitive nature out there with the teams which is also pretty good to watch."

