All the photos from the 2022 Under 13s Western NSW Junior Cricket Carnival

sport, local-sport,

Sixteen teams from across NSW converged on Orange last week to take part in the annual under 13s Western NSW Junior Cricket Carnival. Photographer JUDE KEOGH was out and about over the course of the carnival to snap some of the best young cricketers in NSW in action. Check out her gallery of the four days' play, and catch up with how the final day of the carnival unfolded in our sport section. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/016b11eb-9beb-4e47-8680-dcbfdab6e006.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg