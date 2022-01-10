sport, local-sport,

Caoimhe Bray might be a name worth remembering after the Newcastle star smashed a carnival-opening ton to lead her side to victory on Monday. Bray belted a better-than-a-run-a-ball 105 against Penrith at Jack Brabham to open her under 15s girls' Western NSW Junior Cricket Carnival campaign in style, guiding Newcastle to a commanding first-innings total of 9-240. It proved more than enough to win big, too, with Newcastle then rolling the girls in black for just 51. Bray's knock was undoubtedly the highlight of what was a bumper day one of the under 15s carnivals, with eight girls and eight boys sides making their way to Orange for the annual event. The girls' side of the draw has enjoyed strong growth in the last half-a-decade, and efforts like Bray's show the work to coordinate and run a carnival of this size is more than worth it. Parramatta, Gordon and the Hills Barbarians joined Newcastle in the winners' column after day one of the girls' carnival, while the boys' side of the draw was dominated by the ball. Parra spinner Usman Hussain tore through North West Sydney's line-up to snare 5-15 from 6.2 overs in his side's commanding five wicket win at Kinross' Sally Kennett Oval. While on the school's main turf wicket, Blacktown's first change bowler Aadit Grover made an immediate impact in his side's four wicket win over Radford, taking 5-5 off five overs. While the North Shore versus Dubbo clash and the Orange against Penrith game, at time of print, were evenly poised.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/8da9e005-4108-4a21-ade7-c6e43a3c9624.JPG/r879_711_5309_3214_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg