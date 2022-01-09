sport, local-sport,

A group of young cricketers got to share in a moment they won't soon forget. Nine Orange CYMS youngsters got the chance to step out onto the hallowed turf of the Sydney Cricket Ground during the lunch break on day two of the fourth Ashes test match to play some cricket of their own. CYMS juniors coordinator Matt French was delighted the kids got the opportunity. "Thank you to the parents and coaches who gave their time to allow their children to participate in this special event on the SCG," he said. "Thank you to Cricket NSW for giving CYMS the opportunity and special thanks to our young cricketers for representing our club and town with pride." The group consisted of Harry Morris, Xzavier Mclean, Kobey Mann, Nicholas Curran, Harriet Gibson, Tom Gibson, Henry Kelly, Owen Chisholm and Hattie Fleming. CYMS, as well as 27 other clubs were invited by Cricket NSW to participate as reward for their hard work in delivering outstanding Woolworths Cricket Blast programs during what has been a challenging 12 months for community sport. Parent and coordinator Eric Morris said: "It was great to see the kids playing cricket with big smiles on their faces on the SCG. "Hopefully it will create a memory for them and inspire them to continue playing." That was certainly the case for CYMS Junior Blaster Nicholas Curran. "It was so fun playing on the SCG today and getting to watch the cricket," he said of the experience. Dubbo District Junior Cricket Association got the same chance on day three. Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said the impact of the Woolworths Lunch Break Experience on those who got the opportunity to participate couldn't be underestimated. "There are many amazing things about attending a test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground but to witness the pure joy on the faces of the children who feature in the Woolworths Lunch Break Experience is something which always resonates with me. "At Cricket NSW we strive to inspire people of all ages and abilities to play and love cricket through engaging programs such as the highly popular Woolworths Cricket Blast, and thanks to both Cricket Australia and Woolworths, we are able to make some dreams come true through this unique experience. "The NSW Cricket Pathway has a very proud and successful tradition of producing cricketers for Australian men's and women's national teams, and here's hoping many of the junior cricketers we see during this Ashes Test Match at the SCG are walking out to the middle wearing a Baggy Blue or Baggy Green in the future." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

