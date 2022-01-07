Bowlers claim the spoils during final day of under 13s carnival

sport, local-sport,

Despite the final day of action in the Under 13s Western NSW Cricket Carnival being one for the bowlers to celebrate, there were still a few who stood tall with the bat. At Jack Brabham on Thursday, Radford College were looking to end their week on a high note and they did just that. Batting first, Avyukth Sudharsan (74), Alex Wheeldon (41) and Calad Woodburn (52 rt no) stuck it to the Shoalhaven bowlers as they finished their 40 overs at 7-213. Lachlan Barry provided some push back, finishing with 3-18 off six. In reply, it was Woodburn who then tore through Shoalhaven's middle-order to the tune of 3-5 as they were bowled out for 129. Over at Kinross, Hornsby's Atharv Dwivedi was the pick of the bowlers as his 3-4 skittled Central Coast's lower order to secure the 51-run win. Orange's carnival came to an unfortunate end as they were bowled out for just 94, before an unbeaten 50 from Paramatta's Advik Ajithkumar saw the visitors grab the eight-wicket win. Hawksbury won the toss and elected to bat first at Bloomfield Oval against Blacktown Gold and it proved the right choice. They finished their 40 overs at 6-179, with an 83-ball 57 from Henil Soni proving the best performance of the match. In reply, only opening batter Aayan Rath provided any discomfort to the Hawksbury bowlers, but his 33 wasn't enough as Blacktown's innings finished at 9-69. The bowling matchup between Illawarra and Blacktown Black was enough to rival any on the day. Blacktown were bowled out for 85, with Joshua O'Keefe, Hudson Shaw and Kyden Leadbitter each claiming two wickets each. It was a nervy chase however, as Illawarra were reduced to 6-38 at one point. But a 28 not out from Callum Cooney steadied the ship as they ran out three wicket winners. The final match between North Shore and Western Sydney was also one for the bowlers. North Shore were bowled out for 121 with Aarnav Sharma finishing with figures of 3-17. Western Sydney were unable to chase to modest total though and were bowled out for 81. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

