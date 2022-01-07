sport, local-sport,

Mitch King is proof that hard work and dedication will get you far in this world. The Orange softballer was recently picked in the open men NSW squad following his performance at the state titles last month. "I wasn't expecting the selection at all," King said of his selection. "I just went down there hoping to play my best and I thought I played alright, although there's always a bit of room for improvement." But King wasn't the only Orange player picked for the squad. Caden Keed will also be in the mix to make the final team when the pair travel down to Sydney later this month. King spoke glowingly about his friend. "It's awesome, he's worked very hard for this and really deserves it," he added. "We actually play against each other on the weekend, some he wins, some I win, just depends on the day." Despite King's solid showing at the state championships, the squad selection still came as a bit of a shock. The main reason for this? He didn't even put in an expression of interest for the squad. "I have no idea what position they'll play me now," he said jokingly. "I'm a bit nervous. There's a few guys in the squad who have been around for a very long time. There's a lot of experience and talent there so it will be good to learn and take it all in. "It would mean a lot to make the team. I've worked really hard to get my name in with these players and it would be unreal to wear the waratah and line up with them." The trials will take place in Sydney on January 18 and 20 and it will be King's first time trialling for the opens squad. Regardless of the outcome, he is hoping to find out his fate sooner rather than later. "Hopefully they don't make us wait too long," he joked. A total of 27 players make up the squad, with the side to be coached by Peter Rainer. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/1700ad87-2ca5-467e-9291-b32fced27726.JPG/r0_91_5568_3237_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg