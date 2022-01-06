sport, local-sport,

You couldn't wipe the smile off Om Mogale's face after he hit the winning run in Thursday's Under 13s Western NSW Carnival grand final. Taking on a Penrith Ones side at Wade Park that had been scoring runs for fun throughout the week, it was instead the Northern Districts bowlers who showed their talent early on. Thanks largely to Amodh Sriram (3-14) and Rubeindranath Gobinath (4-7), Northern were able to bowl Penrith out for just 71. That score could have been a lot lower if not for a gutsy effort by number seven Alton Freeman who top scored for the game with 30. After Evan David (29) got Northern off to a good start in reply, the Penrith bowlers quickly got into gear and reduced the opposition to 6-41. But Mogale (27 not out) and Dhanvin Bajeev (6 not out) were able to steady the ship and secured the four-wicket win. "I felt ecstatic," Mogale said after hitting the winning run. "All the boys have played really well over the past couple of days. We've bowled well, batted well and shown heart in the field. We bowled really well today and it really felt like the three hour drive and the four days of cricket that we played in the hot sun, that moment made it really worth it. "Initially I thought I wouldn't have to bat and that the top four would get it done. Credit to Penrith, they bowled really well and were in a really good position, but me and Dhanvin knuckled down and got the runs While six not out might not leap off the page to many, it was the 42 balls that Bajeev faced that proved crucial in the end. "We lost a lot of wickets quickly and I just wanted to survive and give Om the majority of the strike and take it slow," Bajeev said. "I knew we worked hard for this over the whole four days. In the past few years Northern Districts haven't done too well so it's great to get a win here." Rohan Awati took on the role as coach a year ago and was proud of what his side has achieved in such a short period of time. "This moment we've worked on since last year when I took over the side. It's two years of hard work culminating to this final moment," he said. "I'm really proud of them and bowling the best side out for 70 is a big achievement. The bowlers led from the front but that's not to understate the batsmen." Watching from the stands, you could hear the support from Awati and the rest of the Northern parents turned cheers squad. "It was nerve-racking for sure but I believed in the boys," he said on the low-scoring thriller. "One thing we pride ourselves on is we bat to 11, we show a lot of courage and work for our mates. "At the end of the day I had full faith in Om and Dhanvin to get the job done even though we lost a few quick ones."

