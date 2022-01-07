sport, local-sport,

One week down, one more to go. That's the case for Adrian Lee and the other Orange District Junior Cricket Association members whose Under 13s Western NSW Carnival proved a hit with teams from across the state. Northern Districts were crowned champions during a tight grand final at Wade Park on Thursday, but for Lee, the week was about much more than just the results on the field. "For us as the organising committee it's just about providing an opportunity for players from all around NSW and ACT to play on turf wickets," he said. "We have fantastic facilities here in Orange like Wade Park, Riawena, Country Club and a big thank you to Kinross who provided their grounds to us as well. "For a lot of these guys it's the first time they've played on turf, so it's a really great opportunity for the kids to develop their cricket, to get together as a team and play some good cricket." Across the four days, more than 30 matches were played, including a T20 night which combined players from the different sides. "We had a great couple of days," Lee added. "We auctioned off a Cricket NSW bat which was signed by the likes of David Warner and Steve Smith and raised $600, half of which will go to junior cricket and the other half to the McGrath Foundation for Pink Stumps Day." But while the conclusion of the carnival on Thursday provided ODJCA members a couple of days off, they'll soon be hard at work once again with the under 15s girls and boys carnivals hitting the city next week. "Next week it's going to be another big one," Lee said. "We've got eight under 15s boys and for the first time, eight under 15s girls teams so that's really exciting, It's the highest number of girls teams we've had in the carnival. "That's just a testament to the work that cricket is doing in developing the women's game and we're looking forward to having some really good girl cricketers come and play some good cricket in Orange." He pointed to one home-town hero in particular who has provided a bright spark to female crickets out west. "Obviously people like Phoebe Litchfield from here in Orange have had a really positive influence," he said. "We've got teams from all around the state coming as well as the ACT. For us, we get to have a bit of a breather and then we get ready to go." And while coordinating next week's carnivals will be tough going for all, Lee will have his work cut out most of all as he doubles up as coach for the under 15s Orange boys side. Both competitions will begin on Monday and run for four days. Orange will not feature a standalone girls side, instead a combined Western side will enter the field. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

