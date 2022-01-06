sport, local-sport,

Just six weeks ago, Lawson Hamling was captaining Orange City's Centenary Cup side to a six wicket win over Kinross. Fast forward a month and a half and the teenager is set to make his Royal Hotel Cup debut. The all-rounder was called into City's squad to take on CYMS this Friday and is looking to make the most of the opportunity. "You can see it when you go down to training, from being in the Centenary Cup, it's just different to batting against the first graders, it's a lot faster but I'm excited," he said. "I've got a couple mates in first grade who are my age and they've said congratulations and they'll be there watching or playing. Jarryd Seib has helped me as well, we've gone down the nets a couple times so everyone has been good." This opportunity could have come a lot sooner, had a previous T20 match for City not been rained out. With a 70 per cent chance of rain forecast for Friday as well, Hamling will have to keep his fingers crossed he gets the chance to make his debut this time around. "Hopefully the weather stays shining, stays sunny and hopefully I can get out there and have a run around with the boys," he said. "I don't think I'll be batting or bowling, but I might be thrown in there. You never know what might pop up, but I'll make sure to be keen in the field." In the context of the game itself, City need a win, having drawn both of their previous games, while ladder-leading CYMS will look to bounce back after a loss to St Pat's. "It's important because we need to stay alive in the competition," Hamling said. "CYMS have been really strong this year and have a few quality batters and bowlers in Nick Murphy and Hugh Le Lievre." Adding to the green and gold ranks will be marquee player Brent Tucker. Tucker comes from Parkes and is part of their current Western Zone Premier League team. The match at Wade Park will commence at 6.30pm. Orange City's team includes: Mick Curtale, Shaun Grenfell, Ed Morrish, Fletcher Rose, Shaun Churchill, Brett Causer (captain), Shaun Kirby, Brent Mann, Lawson Hamling, Jarryd Seib, Tynan Southcombe and Nelson Shepherd. CYMS' team includes: Hugh Le Lievre (captain), Tom Belmonte, Brent Tucker, Jack Cale, David Neil, Alan Dhatt, Nick Murphy, Rory Daburger, Henry Madigan, Ben Bartlett, Tom West and Aquinder Dhillon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/27195979-6ec6-4484-b9a1-bcc4bbeea188.jpg/r0_140_1536_1008_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg