news, local-news,

Work on clearing more trees, earthworks and the formation of eight multi-purpose playing fields at the planned $25 million sports precinct site at Bloomfield could take place in the first half of 2022. The next stage of the planned, multi-million dollar sports precinct and parklands alongside Sir Jack Brabham Park will kick-off in February when the Western Regional Planning Panel (WRPP) meets to consider the latest Development Application (DA) for the project. That DA will seek approval to commence earthworks on the site of the old Country Club golf course, the final clearing of trees and construction of eight playing fields, which will accommodate for a range of sports including both rugby codes, soccer and touch football. The details for the athletics track and stadium, the two major projects on the site, will be considered in future DAs. Orange Mayor Jason Hamling is enthused about the potential for progress, adding the sporting precinct is a job the community has "been waiting for, for a long time". "I was encouraged that there was strong community support for this project at the December council election," he added. "I heard many comments that the community just wants us to get on with it." But he stressed "people do need to be patient". The first-term Mayor said it is important to get the details of a major project right and works of this size must be approved by an independent planning authority. In the case of this sports precinct in Orange, that independent authority is the WRPP. The panel made a visit to the site in November. Although respectful of the process, Cr Hamling said council has done its best to ensure there's little to no delay on its end, and a tender for the earthworks part of the project went out before Christmas. Council has also already received community consultation on the project. There were 33 submissions made. "It's not unusual for a project of this size that tenders go out to the market to keep the ball rolling while the approvals are still under way," Cr Hamling said. "If the WRPP gives the project the green-light, it's expected Council would be in a position to consider awarding the earthworks tender in the coming months." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/75760c3c-9128-4156-9c43-557dde0e1e4e.JPG/r13_218_4248_2611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg