Regan Hughes hasn't given up on achieving his dream of playing in the NRL. The Canowindra product spent 2021 with the Wests Tigers and although he wasn't able to crack the club's first grade side, he did impress during the NRL trials last year. That was apparently all the Sydney Roosters and its feeder club North Sydney needed to see as the Bears signed up the back-rower for the 2022 campaign. "End of last year I was looking around because I was unsure what I was doing footy-wise this season," Hughes said. "Pat Weisner from the Bears got onto me and wanted to have a chat about it. It sounded like they were really, really looking forward to having me, so I ended up signing there and it's been good so far. "When clubs are chasing you it makes you feel wanted so I was excited and it gets me keen for this year." The 24-year-old qualified civil engineer moved to Sydney in late 2020 and although he is yet to get the first-grade call-up, Hughes hoped a change of scenery might change all of that. "I'd really like to make my first grade debut. You've only got a short window to do these things," he said. "I'm not really sure if it will happen but you've got to keep working at it and hopefully you'll get there eventually. "It's still all part-time stuff for me at the moment because if you're not in that top 30 then it's hard to have it as your sole income, so I have to work throughout the day and then I have trainings in the afternoons. "It's always a bit nerve-racking when you start at a new team, but I like all the coaches and all the players, it's a good group of boys there." Bears training began for Hughes back in November and after taking a couple weeks off for Christmas, the side will be back at it again from this weekend. But just because he now calls Sydney home, doesn't mean he's forgotten where he comes from. "It's always good going home and having people ask you about it," he said. "Coming from a small town, everyone is closely following me. There's a lot of support coming from home." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

