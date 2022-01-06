sport, local-sport,

He'll have horses running in half of Friday's races at Towac Park and Dean Mirfin would be happy to get a win in any of them. The Bathurst trainer will look to kick off the new year in style, starting with the Pioneer Brewing Class 2 Handicap (1400m) which will begin the day's action. "It's always lovely to get a win any time of the year," he said. "The first race looks like a difficult assignment for us. There's a couple of horses in the race that look like they'll be very tough to beat, so our better chances will come later in the day." Kimmylee and Supergaze both feature for Mirfin in the first, with Bjorn Baker-trained Cinque Torri looking a red-hot favourite. Mirfin's other chances will come in the third, fourth and final race of the day, with Arimathea, Astrolith and Our Blue Moon being rolled out respectively. "I look at all of them to win, I'm an optimist," he said. "I think Arimathea goes there in good form, she's a last start winner and looks to be well placed again. Astrolith has just had the one trial over there and looks a very nice type of horse starting in his first race. "Our Blue Moon in the last race has also had the one start over at Orange and won it and back to a distance that should really suit her. Those three horses, we're expecting them to run really well." As for the course itself, the trainer is expecting good things. "The track has been racing beautifully for a long time now. Bree (McMinn) has done a very good job with the track over there," he said. "We've been fortunate throughout the last few months that we've had good rainfall and it's left a platform there for a beautiful surface. "We've had some dry weather this last week but I'm sure the track will be fine. We've had some luck the last three meetings so hopefully the track is the same as it has been and we get the same kind of result." The first race starts at 1.35pm on Friday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/100722ed-a195-411e-bbdb-bcc268bae4fc.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg