Looking to start the new year on a positive note, Bathurst-based thoroughbred trainer Paul Theobald is taking a team of three to Orange's meeting on Friday and hoping to have some luck on his side. Theobald's first runner of the day comes up in race four, the Southern Cross Austereo Maiden Handicap (1000 metres), where four-year-old Power Bank will have his first race start. With a number of the other first-starters in the event and Power Bank still being quite green Theobald is unsure what to expect, but he is happy with how his gelding has been working and the barrier they've come up with. "I'm happy with their draws, I'm glad Power Bank's got barrier three, he's got a horse on the inside of him," Theobald said. "If he didn't have a horse there he's got the rail and he shies away from the rail. "Whether he's up to the task or not I don't know. "He's trialled well and he's working well but races are a completely different ball game." Theobald's second runner on the card is the one he thinks will be his best chance of the day, Tiger King. With a first, second and third placing to his name out of his last five starts, the gelding will begin from barrier two in the DVM Embroidery Class 1 Handicap (1280 metres). Theobald said while Tiger King has been a work in progress the penny seems to have finally dropped. "It's been a long road for him, he's been green," Theobald said. "He changes his racing pattern ever time he races. "He'd put in a good run and five bad ones but he seems to be putting it together now." Theobalds final runner for the day is Superior Power who will jump from barrier six in the Angullong Wines Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000 metres). With two wins, one second and one third placing next to his name after only 12 starts, the gelding will be looking to improve his strike rate. It will be Superior Power's third run back from a 16-week spell and Theobald said his runner is feeling good. "He usually performs well on his first start back from a spell," he said. "He's a good littler earner." While not going into Friday's meeting with any high expectations, Theobald believes all three of his runners are capable of running a place given the right trip. "It would be a good way to start the new year," he said.

