Racing Orange general manager Bree McMinn welcomes families and track-goers to the club's first race meeting event of the year, the Kennards Hire Family Fun Day, held at the city's Towac Park Racecourse this Friday, January 7. "We have a full, eight-race card lined up for the day, so there's plenty of quality racing to happen," Ms McMinn said. "The racing surface is fantastic at the moment so I'd say it's going to be a fairly competitive and fun day." Following the club's successful event last month, Racing Orange plan to follow suit again for this Friday's fun day. "We had a good day on December 28 with the Oriana New Year Celebration Race Day event, so we're hoping for another successful day for the first event of the year," Ms McMinn said. "We're hoping for a good crowd and great atmosphere as usual, and it's a chance for people who are still on holidays to have an outdoor venue space where they can feel safe knowing there's enough space to keep that social distance, while still enjoying seeing the horses up close." Though the usual QR code check-in, masks while indoors, and double-vaccination status are all mandatory requirements for event-goers, it shouldn't dampen any of the activities that are getting ready to kick-off. "There's plenty of lawn games with a jumping castle for the kids, and we'll have catering at the venue, with wood-fired pizza, a coffee van and a bar for the adults," Ms McMinn said. Grazing platters and private marquees are also available for purchase when booking online for the event, sponsored by Kennards Hire for the past several years. "Kennards Hire have been really great supporters of the club for many years now," she said. "[Kennards Hire] jump on board every year; year in, year out." Gates at Orange's Towac Park Racecourse on Canobolas Road will open from 12.30pm on Friday, January 7. To book tickets for the event, head to the 123TIX website or general entry tickets will be available at the gates on the day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/53aa0de0-3b62-4f5d-978f-c40eab060a17.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg