Woodbridge Cup Corner: Sorting the contenders and the pretenders

After five straight weeks of Woodbridge Cup action it's time to stop and take a breather, at least for most of the sides.
The competition will pause on the weekend to allow for the annual representative fixture between Woodbridge Cup and George Tooke Shield at Sid Kallas Oval on Saturday, May 11.
However Orange United Warriors and Peak Hill Roosters will still see action, playing their washed out round one fixture under the lights at Wade Park on Friday.
So, how are we feeling with a third of the season done and dusted?
By now teams have had enough time to blow out the cobwebs and get the ball rolling.
In the men's competition there is one very clear trend emerging - the contenders and pretenders.
Granted the points divide isn't very big at the moment but the teams have grouped themselves off in terms of performance.
The top six have all enjoyed strong starts to the season and will be happy with where they sit so far - Canowindra Tigers, Cowra Magpies, Trundle Boomers, Manildra Rhinos, Oberon Tigers and Eugowra Golden Eagles.
The first two have jumped out of the blocks while the 2023 grand finalists Manildra and Trundle are just being their usual consistent selves.
The Golden Eagles will definitely be the most happy and we're comfortable saying they will be a contender this year provided they can roll out their best 17 most weeks.
Next up are CSU Mungoes and Molong Bulls who have both won two games each. They certainly look better than last year but they aren't looking like a serious contender.
Given the Bulls' former Peter McDonald Premiership firepower it's hard to write them off as there's no reason they can't compete with the top teams if those guys fire.
Below them is grim reading.
The Warriors won't be happy with how they have started, their only victory coming against winless Grenfell Goannas 38-36 while they also comfortably lost to a 13-man Oberon.
Friday night against the Roosters is now a huge game in the context of their season.
Blayney Bears, Peak Hill and Grenfell sit on zero wins and have already conceded 188, 104 and 172 points respectively.
Cargo Blue Heelers sit last on account of not having had a bye but were mercy-ruled by the Boomers in round five and have leaked the most points, 214.
If Molong and CSU can keep up their starts it could be a very tough top eight for the above sides to force their way into if their form picks up.
New week, same old story in league tag.
Manildra Rhinettes and Canowindra Tigers are flat out destroying teams at this stage.
The defending premiers blitzed Oberon and Blayney by the same scoreline two weeks in a row, 44-4.
At the moment only Canowindra can keep up and while their points differential is not quite as good (104 v 140), they are still putting opposition sides to the sword.
We've said it before and we'll say it again - it's criminal we have to wait until the final round to see these two sides do battle.
