No bench, no problem: Barlow leads Oberon's 80-minute-men to 'special' victory

Like so many footballers before him, Nic Barlow "hated" playing against Oberon.
But having joined the Tigers from the Blayney Bears for their 2024 Woodbridge Cup campaign, he's quickly learnt the benefits that come with wearing the yellow and black, rather than running into those who do.
"Playing with these boys and this club is awesome," he said.
"The home crowd there is something different and something I've never experienced before."
On Saturday, April 20 he didn't have that home crowd cheering him on however.
Coming off the back of a 30-all draw against the Cowra Magpies, the Tigers travelled to Wade Park where they took on a winless Orange United side.
With only 13 players available, Barlow along with the rest of the side knew they were in for a tough slog.
"A few boys had to play 80 as well last week because of injuries, but it's boys like that who stick their hand up and have a go, they're the type you want in your team," Barlow added.
To make matters worse, Oberon were running head on into a wind blowing a gale in the first half.
But to the surprise of some, they came out of the gates flying and never trailed at any point during their 40-22 victory.
"Going into halftime with a lead and coming out asleep for the first 15-20 minutes is something we've talked about the last two weeks," Barlow said.
"It was something we spoke about today and it was good to finally come out with everyone switched on straight away."
Despite a late resurgence from the Warriors, their hopes were dashed when hooker Bert Murphy was sin-binned with 14 minutes to play, following teammate Ben French's second try of the afternoon.
Oberon second-rower Luke Christie-Johnston was limping by the final whistle.
But he "battled through" until the end knowing the two points could prove crucial come end of the season.
"When you're running out there with 13 you know that your back is against the wall," he said.
"You just dig in and have a crack, that's all you can do because there's nothing to lose."
For Barlow, who started at half-back in the 2023 Group 10 v Group 11 game, he's dimply enjoying being able to "cart the ball up and tackle".
"Every now and again I like to chirp up but you've got old heads in there like Luke so you sit back behind them and do as you're told," he added.
