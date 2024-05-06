Premiership favourites rewarded as Woodbridge Cup representative sides unveiled

The Woodbridge Cup representative teams for 2024 have been revealed.
Men's and league tag teams will face off against counterparts from George Tooke Shield on Saturday May 11 at Sid Kallas Oval in Cowra.
Canowindra Tigers and Cowra Magpies have been rewarded for their dominant starts to the season with Ryan Clarke, Nathan Barlow, Luke Watt (Tigers) and Daniel Hatch, Simon Samson, Rickey Whitton (Magpies) named in the 17.
Perennial contenders Trundle Boomers top the tally with four players selected - Mathew Bermingham, Ryan Porter, Frankland Ross and Jesse Durning.
Whitton and Ross will be the halves pairing, CSU coach Ray Sargent has been named at hooker and Oberon's Nic Barlow will slot in at lock.
Greg Behan (Oberon) and Durning will be the starting props. Mungoes speedster Ash Magaya is the player on standby.
It's a similar tale in the women's side.
The two unbeaten league tag sides - Manildra Rhinettes and Canowindra - have five and four players selected respectively.
The Tigers contingent is Kate Price, Laura Price, Amy Harrison and Maddie Barrett.
The defending premiers will be represented by Meg Murray, Jordy Wright, Molly Hoswell, Dana Gibson and Ella Gibson.
Across both grades Orange United Warriors, Cargo Blue Heelers and Peak Hill Roosters are the teams without a representative player.
1. Ryan Clarke (Canowindra)
2. Mathew Bermingham (Trundle)
3. Ryan Porter (Trundle)
4. Daniel Hatch (Cowra)
5. Simon Samson (Cowra)
6. Ricky Whitton (Cowra)
7. Frankland Ross (Trundle)
8. Jesse Durning (Trundle)
9. Ray Sargent (CSU)
10. Greg Behan (Oberon)
11. Nathan Barlow (Canowindra)
12. Harrison Gersbach (Molong)
13. Nick Barlow (Oberon)
14. Luke Watt (Canowindra)
15. Ben Pettit (Blayney)
16. Jesse Ramsay (Molong)
17. Caleb Haddin (Grenfell)
18th man: Caylib Marston (Oberon)
Standby: Ashleigh Magaya (CSU)
Coach: Jesse Durning
Manager: Jamie Grant
Trainers: Alison Newcombe, Jason Newham, Josh Bayley
1. Brooke Morgan (Trundle)
2. Kate Price (Canowindra)
3. Meg Murray (Manildra)
4. Laura Price ( Canowindra)
5. Jordy Wright (Manildra)
6. Emilie Browne (Cowra)
7. Molly Hoswell (Manildra)
8. Amy Harrison ( Canowindra)
9. Maddie Barrett (Canowindra)
10. Dana Gibson. (Manildra)
11. Ella Gibson. (Manildra)
12. Carla Hill (Cowra)
13. Lilly Bannan (CSU)
14. Montana Fenton (Blayney)
15. Kirbie Mongon (Eugowra)
Standby: Tahlia Williams (Cowra)
Coach: Andrew Pull
Manager: Melissa Gibson
Trainer: Alison Newcombe, Allison Farr, Holly Pull
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.