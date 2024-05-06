Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Want to be buried in Orange when you die? Better hurry as time is running out

GD
By Grace Dudley
May 7 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're hoping to be buried in Orange, you'll need to die within the next 20 years - before the city's only cemetery is predicted to fill up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GD

Grace Dudley

Journalist at the Central Western Daily, Orange, New South Wales.

Grace joined the Central Western Daily in February 2024. Got a story to share? Reach out at grace.dudley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.