Historic graves damaged by fallen tree

Some of the oldest graves in Orange have been damaged by a fallen tree.
Heavy winds brought down a pine on about ten monuments at Orange City General Cemetery in early April, 2023.
The more-than-150-year-old Dalton family crypt suffered broken tiles, snapped fencing, and minor chips. At least four other headstones were smashed.
A spokesperson for Orange City Council said staff have cleared the site. It's unclear who will fund repairs.
The cemetery is located at 253 Lone Pine Avenue. The oldest headstones date to 1854.
Earlier this year extensive vandalism prompted installation of new security features including CCTV at the facility.
The grave of Julie Dittmar's daughter has been repeatedly damaged. She told the CWD:
"When we came up two years ago it was chock a-block full of statues. They had all been smashed. They chiselled at the headstone. It just gutted me."
"Every time we come something's missing ... doing that sort of thing to a loved one's grave [is] just a very, very low act."
