A string of "disgusting" vandalism incidents at Orange Cemetery has prompted installation of new security features.
Four CCTV cameras were fitted by council at the Lone Pine Avenue site in January. New fencing at the rear and sides is planned.
"There needs to be justice ... it's horrible," Julie Dittmar told the Central Western Daily.
The grave of Dittmar's infant daughter has been targeted continuously by vandals in recent years. A decorative butterfly toy was broken last week.
"When we came up two years ago it was chock a-block full of statues - they had all been smashed. They chiselled at the headstone. It just gutted me," she said.
"Every time we come something's missing ... If you're going to be coming up here and doing that sort of thing to a loved one's grave that's just a very, very low act.
"More security is a little [peace of mind] but not very much. I don't think fencing is going to stop them ... but I don't know what else you could do really."
The problem is widespread. Dozens of graves showed signs of intentional damage on Wednesday, including three belonging to Dittmar's family members.
New solar-powered cameras are positioned towards roads "to avoid disturbing grieving families." Dittmar believes more direct surveillance is needed.
"Would you rather that, or all your stuff getting smashed up?" she said.
"They need an electric fence up here I reckon. I don't think four cameras is enough. Every section up here there needs to be a camera."
The Orange City General Cemetery is located at 253 Lone Pine Avenue and maintained by Orange City Council. The oldest headstone dates to 1854.
