"Yuranigh's Grave is rare and is state significance for its evidence of the now defunct custom of carving living trees adjacent to grave sites, as the only known example of a grave exhibiting Aboriginal and European burial markers known in NSW, for its ability to demonstrate designs and techniques in tree carving, and for its ability to show rare evidence of the activity of marking graves and remembering persons important in Wiradjuri and non Aboriginal communities," a detailed explainer on the assessment of significance read.