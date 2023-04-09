Located between Orange and Molong lies a gravesite of such historical significance, that many believe it is the only one of its kind in Australia.
The Grave of Yuranigh is a heritage-listed site located roughly 4km south-east of the Cabonne town.
Yuranigh was a Wiradjuri man who accompanied Sir Thomas Mitchell - an explorer and surveyor - on an expedition into the interior of Australia during 1846.
What makes the site so special is that when the Wiradjuri man died at some point between 1847 and 1852, he was buried within a circle of carved trees. This was in accordance to the traditional custom of his people. Out of respect, Mitchell also had a headstone placed over his grave.
This means that the gravesite contains a combination of Aboriginal and European burial customs that is not known of anywhere else in Australia.
A statement of significance listed by The State Heritage Inventory read: "Yuranigh's grave is an excellent example of 'culture contact'.
"The presence of carved trees around the grave demonstrates commemoration by Aboriginal people. While the inscribed headstone indicates the 'honour' bestowed on Yuranigh by Major Mitchell, to whom he acted as a guide on his famous last north west exploratory adventure.
"The carved trees are also, as far as is known, the longest remaining number of carved trees around a grave."
Grave of Yuranigh was listed on the New South Wales State Heritage Register on March 10, 2006 having satisfied the criteria such as historical significance, research potential and rarity.
"Yuranigh's Grave is rare and is state significance for its evidence of the now defunct custom of carving living trees adjacent to grave sites, as the only known example of a grave exhibiting Aboriginal and European burial markers known in NSW, for its ability to demonstrate designs and techniques in tree carving, and for its ability to show rare evidence of the activity of marking graves and remembering persons important in Wiradjuri and non Aboriginal communities," a detailed explainer on the assessment of significance read.
"Yuranigh's Grave is of state significance as a fine example of its type as a grave demonstrating bi-cultural respect for an important man, and for its attributes evidencing a way of life and the customs of both the Wiradjuri people of the Central West and of the settlers in the colonial period."
Dating back to 1852, people can still visit the cemetery and see a carved section of a trunk from one of the original burial trees. The original sandstone headstone was donated by Mitchell, as well as a marble headstone that was later installed in 1900.
The inscription on the headstone reads: "To native courage honesty and fidelity Yuranigh who accompanied the expedition of discovery into tropical Australia in 1846 lies buried here according to the rites."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
